EA Patch note 1.14

Build 9180254 · Last edited 24 July 2022 – 15:26:07 UTC

Hello, everyone, the following is the content of this update, mainly about fixing various bugs that have appeared before:

Since this update involves some code refactoring, it takes a long time. Please forgive me ：）

Fixed a bug that could not start the draw effect when there were no cards in the library Fixed the bug that the effect of Devising Strategy cannot be superimposed Fixed the bug that cards with insufficient fees and cards that cannot be played are not black borders Fixed the bug that Jiang Wei could not play all infantry cards Fixed the bug that the enemy's blood bar continued to flash Fixed the bug that the cards moved to the draw library are sometimes too large Fixed the bug that the vassal covenant has a chance not to trigger Fixed the bug that Cao Cao's accumulated gold coins may be negative Fixed the bug that the hand cannot be selected after using Guan Yu Optimize the operation of all cards and reduce bugs about all kinds of cards

The next update is expected at the end of August, when a large update will be made to the existing game content: game balance, card remaking, new cards and treasures, new general voice and opening animation, and optimization of various experiences.

Thank you for your patience. I hope you like this game!