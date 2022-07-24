EA Patch note 1.14

Hello, everyone, the following is the content of this update, mainly about fixing various bugs that have appeared before:
Since this update involves some code refactoring, it takes a long time. Please forgive me ：）
-
Fixed a bug that could not start the draw effect when there were no cards in the library
-
Fixed the bug that the effect of Devising Strategy cannot be superimposed
-
Fixed the bug that cards with insufficient fees and cards that cannot be played are not black borders
-
Fixed the bug that Jiang Wei could not play all infantry cards
-
Fixed the bug that the enemy's blood bar continued to flash
-
Fixed the bug that the cards moved to the draw library are sometimes too large
-
Fixed the bug that the vassal covenant has a chance not to trigger
-
Fixed the bug that Cao Cao's accumulated gold coins may be negative
-
Fixed the bug that the hand cannot be selected after using Guan Yu
-
Optimize the operation of all cards and reduce bugs about all kinds of cards
The next update is expected at the end of August, when a large update will be made to the existing game content: game balance, card remaking, new cards and treasures, new general voice and opening animation, and optimization of various experiences.
Thank you for your patience. I hope you like this game!
Changed files in this update