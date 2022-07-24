 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Refund Me If You Can update for 24 July 2022

V.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9180145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The maze was redesigned !
  • Lot of bug fixes
  • New type of monster
  • New textures
  • Better AI

I want to thanks everyone who bought the game, I'm working hard on it right now to continue to improve it !

Changed files in this update

Depot 2011865
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link