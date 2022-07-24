vridniX - Patch v1.5

Hey everyone!

vridniX is back, almost 4 years after the initial release with a big update on which we've worked those last 18 months. It's a patch that improves greatly the player experience, here's the details:

Title Screen

-A brand new title screen has been added, on which you can select the language, game mode and join the official Discord server

-A new music has been made for this title screen (and for a boss fight!)

Accessibility options added

-Invincibility: vridniX cannot die

-Stop vridniX: by pressing a button, vridniX will stop running

-Infinite Jumps: you can jump as much as you want! (beware of the invisible walls...)

-vridniX' hidden power: by pressing a button, you can now use vridniX' hidden power anytime

-Change game speed: from 1 to 0.1 !

Speedrun

-A Speedrun gamemode has been added in the Title Screen

-Time recording and precision have been improved

-Added a "Training" options to restart levels as soon as you finished them

WARNING: Due to changes in the save files, all players who started the game without finishing it before the update will have a time of 0h00m00.000 when they'll finish the game, sorry for the inconvenience!

Gameplay improvements

-Removed randoms in all boss fights

-Jumps and backflips are more permissive now (less tight timings)

-Improvement in some levels

-Added a "Restart" options in the pause menu

UI improvements

-All menu have been reworked

-We removed the "progress menu" to replace it with a "level selection" menu, now available from level 1

-Added some icons in the level selection menu to show the player where the secrets are

-Secrets & Bonus menu improved a lot

Graphics

-Graphics assets added in a lot of levels

-General change of color to improve contrast

-Some animations improved

Optimisation & bug fix

-General optimisation to improve performance

-More than 100 bugs fixed (!!)

Thanks for reading through all of that! We now have an official Discord server, you can join it using this link: vridniX Discord's Server

We're preparing some more stuff so stay tuned!