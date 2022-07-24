vridniX - Patch v1.5

Hey everyone!
vridniX is back, almost 4 years after the initial release with a big update on which we've worked those last 18 months. It's a patch that improves greatly the player experience, here's the details:
Title Screen
-A brand new title screen has been added, on which you can select the language, game mode and join the official Discord server
-A new music has been made for this title screen (and for a boss fight!)
Accessibility options added
-Invincibility: vridniX cannot die
-Stop vridniX: by pressing a button, vridniX will stop running
-Infinite Jumps: you can jump as much as you want! (beware of the invisible walls...)
-vridniX' hidden power: by pressing a button, you can now use vridniX' hidden power anytime
-Change game speed: from 1 to 0.1 !
Speedrun
-A Speedrun gamemode has been added in the Title Screen
-Time recording and precision have been improved
-Added a "Training" options to restart levels as soon as you finished them
WARNING: Due to changes in the save files, all players who started the game without finishing it before the update will have a time of 0h00m00.000 when they'll finish the game, sorry for the inconvenience!
Gameplay improvements
-Removed randoms in all boss fights
-Jumps and backflips are more permissive now (less tight timings)
-Improvement in some levels
-Added a "Restart" options in the pause menu
UI improvements
-All menu have been reworked
-We removed the "progress menu" to replace it with a "level selection" menu, now available from level 1
-Added some icons in the level selection menu to show the player where the secrets are
-Secrets & Bonus menu improved a lot
Graphics
-Graphics assets added in a lot of levels
-General change of color to improve contrast
-Some animations improved
Optimisation & bug fix
-General optimisation to improve performance
-More than 100 bugs fixed (!!)
Thanks for reading through all of that! We now have an official Discord server, you can join it using this link: vridniX Discord's Server
We're preparing some more stuff so stay tuned!
Changed files in this update