Minor Fixes for Distract and Inspire

In response to popular demand I have agreed to return to this project for polishing and fixing purposes.

No promises on the future, but I'll try to knock off any remaining bugs people locate (seems like it is running at 99% now but there are one or two left over) and maybe will consider any simple QoL / feature things that are sufficiently simple.

I am primarily focusing on a new project so no further major changes likely.

Thanks to the community for the continuing love for the game!

Fixed 'Distract' perk totally nullifying (or even negativing) opposing fighters - instead the opposing team will now recover 'inspiration' over time, and if you try to overload them with the perk then they will recover all the faster, so that it works as intended now - i.e. if you use it once every 3-4 turns it will keep the enemy team distracted, but not wiped out.

Ditto for enemy team 'formation'.

Fixed a bug causing player team 'Inspire' ability giving a bonus to the enemy's defence as well as the player's.

Prevented 'Inpsire' from overstacking, so if you start doubling down on it it will recover back to normal levels faster and won't stack beyond a single turn (i.e. if you had two fighters with 'Inspire' in the same line up, or tried to keep using it turn after turn).

Mythrix