2022 Summer Update !

We've updated our word choices!

I've included some of the words that you guys have been asking me for on Twitter! Thank you!

Please try to find your favorite combination of words.

We've adjusted the appearance of the sparklers. Watch the fireworks until the end.

You can now adjust the volume in-game! You did it!

We've added a Steam Review button on the screen after you hit "Go Home"!

We'd love it if you'd leave us a review, even if it's just a quick one!

Other minor tweaks!