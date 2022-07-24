 Skip to content

Mutant Alley: Dinohazard update for 24 July 2022

Mutant Alley - Dinohazard (2022.7-1)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Notes
Alright, here’s the next big Mutant Alley update. Besides bug fixes and overall improvements, this version comes with the long awaited virtual cock which allows you to penetrate the characters, masturbate or pee in front of them (and of course they will react to it). There is currently only a small palette of sentences for the new actions but there will be more added in the next update. Also this version comes with audio spectrum based jaw syncing, which makes the character talk way more immersive and I also added the possibility to load and save character outfits and customizations.

Changelog

  • Fix: Penis offset loading
  • FIx: Audio output on climax
  • Fix: Graphics settings update
  • Fix: Scroll panel content fitting
  • Fix: Default resolution detection
  • Improved: Enhanced character sounds
  • Improved: Female now puts off bra after foreplay
  • Improved: Implemented audio spectrum driven jaw sync
  • Improved: Deactivated trackpad for Valve Index controllers
  • Added: Virtual Cock
  • Added: Invert vertical look axis option
  • Added: Player tongue and penis offset option
  • Added: Load / Save character outfits and customizations

