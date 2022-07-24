Out Today - New Classic Music

Summary of changes in this update:

New Music added for Classic Mode, Title and Menu Screens

New animated Title and Menu Screens

New graphics for worlds 3 and 4, other graphics updates coming soon

Volume adjustments on Sound Effects to fit new music

Minor fixes including rare music loop bug, graphical fixes to W1-7

"Original Game" renamed to "Classic"

Block animations modified

Music and Graphics

The new music for Classic Mode has now been added to the game, as well as the new graphics for Worlds 3 and 4 of Classic Mode. There are also new, animated title and menu screens. There have been minor volume adjustments to the base levels of the sound effects and music so existing players may want to adjust their volumes again.

Pricing

Pricing hasn't changed yet. I will release the new Christmas music very soon, then when I update the graphics in the following update (probably in August), I will increase the price of the game to $8 USD at this time, as well as release the new official Soundtrack to buy on Steam at $8 USD.