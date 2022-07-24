(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 11

Share · View all patches · Build 9179629 · Last edited 24 July 2022 – 08:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Dev-Com

Patch notes are a combination of patches MW 10.1, 10.2, 10.3, 10.4, 10.5, 10.6, 10.61, 10.7, 10.8, 10.81, and 11.

In today's patch, we are introducing a new building, the "Medbay" the biggest structure player is able to build. Medbay is one of the main constructions that each base should acquire as soon as possible. Used to spawn players in a safe, locked location, far from any danger, and in the upcoming patches, we will also introduce a compendium of medical information that players will be able to fill up with scanners, healing systems, and a medical lab.

In this patch, we also introduced a massive amount of easy-of-life upgrades to the game buildings/systems and code improvement/optimizations to more complex parts of the game.

Few examples of those changes/improvements, RTS energy, and hydrogel view screen will now showcase a much more precise energy/hydrogel state of each building and it will properly update itself each second.

By player request, we also introduced inventory/storage content tagging. From now on, players are able to sort items by category type. Icons of each category are also added to MMC, and Items Detail window. We also extended the number of categories within the game, to make item sorting a bit easier.

Another easy-of-life improvement is an overall change in Growbed UI and Plant placement. Rather than manually drag and drop each seed on the proper slot, Growbed UI will now self-update with each seed container the player possesses and allow swift plantation by simply clicking on the proper seed container and pressing on each open growbed slot.

The next major patch is the Monorail station where we will introduce one of the main transportation systems for the player, and a lockpicking system needed for future adventures.

The monorail station patch will be the last major patch before the release of two new biomes, "The Dying Forest of Karenos" and "The Swamps". A small work-in-progress preview of the upcoming biomes can be seen below.

Please note, that new biomes are also new levels within the game, with their own content, base building locations, missions, gameplay elements, flora, and fauna.

In case of any problems, always feel free to contact me here on Steam in Sub Forum "Midway Branch of Penkura"

Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/app/739720/discussions/4/

or contact me personally on Discord.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.

Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690

Till the next Dev-Com, over and out.

Patch 0.2.0 MW 11

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ First Dialog with Sara had the wrong text reply.

◈ If the player asks for the last available repeatable question in the last section of the Power Surge Dialog, the game won't trigger the 4-th question.

◈ Main Menu screen was off-centered by 30% on 4k screens.

◈ Fixed C.A.T twitch the moment a build request is sent.

◈ RTS building window will now properly refresh all elements after structure completion, hiding unnecessary elements.

◈ Fixed a few holes in the world collision.

◈ Minor error in calculating Hydrogel.

◈ Bot Control Interface, was offset to left, on resolution 2560x1440.

◈ Take All button, didn't properly reset the inventory when trying to move items that cannot be stacked.

◈ Take All button and Store All Button, didn't respect the Input events.

◈ Ore Refinery allowed inserting all types of items into Ore Slot.

◈ After using Growbed while having M.P.S equipped, it defaults to being activated rather than a toggle.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Added a new building to the game "Medbay".

◈ Player is now able to set his own spawn point in the Medbay.

◈ New building added to the build-able list.

◈ Added HoloCall to the game (for the moment only in the Medbay).

◈ Improved shadow rendering (performance boost)

◈ Improved foliage rendering (minor performance boost)

◈ Flowers and Mushrooms understand weather systems, if they will detect that the current weather is rain, heavy rain, thunderstorm, or super thunderstorm, they don't take any hydrogel from growbed to grow.

◈ C.A.T minimum speed changed from 1 to 3.

◈ C.A.T will now play error sound (lack of energy or resources) only once per build.

◈ C.A.T will check for resources once per 15 seconds rather than once per 60.

◈ C.A.T will check for power once per 5 seconds rather than once per 30.

◈ C.A.T AI is now able to receive pause command even before constructing the building.

◈ C.A.T will now understand the messages it sends to C.C.C console preventing him from repeating the same message.

◈ RTS building info will now show building production in % rather than the number of stages.

◈ RTS Construction hologram will now change color depending on its priority status, or if its construction is on halt.

◈ RTS building info buttons will now change color and text, depending if the building is set to priority or construction is halted.

◈ RTS dematerialization of the building will now start at the building's current build stage, rather than always from a 100% completed building.

◈ Improved FOV and Screen resolution adjustments on 4k+ screens in 3d Main Menu.

◈ Updated the "Base Construction" section in the in-game Manual.

◈ When Ore Vein is depleted, lower the chance for ore extractor to unsuccessfully extract ore from 33% to 20%.

◈ Ore Extraction extraction rate raised from 3 to 6.

◈ Data Storage - Ore Extractor Optimization T-1, improvement rose from 5 to 7.

◈ When Ore Vein is depleted, and Ore Extractor is set to Extensive Extraction, Ore Extractor will now dig out ore/crystal between 1 and 4, rather than always 1.

◈ Ore Extractors Container IP rose from 300 to 400.

◈ Improved render quality of clouds.

◈ Improved long-distance shadow rendering. (minor performance boost).

◈ Added security system to Save System, it will now inform the player if a save is made on a game build before any change to the core code.

◈ Added recompilation adjustment to save system which will try to adjust the save made before core code changes to a new build with core changes.

◈ Improved communication between systems and UI, allowing us to add input support directly to UI even if that input is used by something else.

◈ Take all Button in Storage can now be activated with keyboard input (default T).

◈ Added new Input to Settings > Controls. (Take All).

◈ Improved loading sequence. (the game should load faster).

◈ Improved distance rendering of foliage. (minor performance boost).

◈ Hydrogel change window in RTS will now show buildings that require Hydrogel converted into Oxygen, not only buildings that require pure Hydrogel.

◈ Ore Veins will now generate with bigger yield.

◈ Hydrogel and Power list in RTS will now update each second, rather than once per opening.

◈ Added Ore Refinery and Atmo-Growbed to the Hydrogel and Power list.

◈ Optimized code of RTS Hydrogel and Power list. (minor performance boost).

◈ Both Hydrogel and Power list can now be open at the same time.

◈ Added additional security to the inventory system, to prevent any events, triggers, death, items, and missions from depleting IP (Inventory Points) below zero.

◈ Added Unstuck feature.

◈ Added a new window to Options Menu (HELP).

◈ Moved Contact Us to HELP window.

◈ Changed IP of set items:

Battery ST-1 from 8 to 4.5.

Refined Polan Crystal from 3.5 to 2.5.

Polan Crystal from 0.7 to 0.6.

Crystalized Construction Component from 10 to 8.

Solid Construction Component from 12 to 10.

Liquid Construction Component from 15 to 12.

◈ Update the Inventory UI.

◈ Updated Character View UI.

◈ Updated Quick Slot UI.

◈ Added item sorting system to Inventory and Storage, per category.

◈ Added new item category types.

Component Organic

Ammo

Weapon

Medical

◈ Added new Inputs to RTS.

Select CAT

Show Energy

Show Hydrogel

Main Buildings

Modules

Utilities

Defenses

Enhance Vision

Log

◈ Added category type Icons to MMC, and Items Details.

◈ Reduced save file size.

◈ Improved loading speed.

◈ Improved saving speed.

◈ Changed entire system of Item generation from per instance to data table (minor performance improvement).

◈ Improved Take All system, and item Icon generation in UI, removing all hitches related to interacting with overflowing storage/inventory.

◈ Added Clear Queue button to MMC.

◈ Added Store All button in Inventory/Storage.

◈ Added Store All input.

◈ Added ability to manually set amount of items to drop/split.

◈ Improved visual look of split/drop UI.

◈ Balance changes to item creation.

Metal Bar materialization time was lowered to 15 from 20 seconds.

Noble Metal Bar materialization time lowered to 15 from 20 seconds.

Heavy Metal Bar materialization time lowered to 15 from 20 seconds.

◈ Ore Refinery melting speed is now risen by 10% in the lowest setting (from 20 seconds to 18) and 20% in the highest setting (from 10 to 8 seconds).

◈ Minor visual and stability improvement to MMC 3d interface.

◈ Added new UI to Growbed planting system, that allows swift placement of seeds into slots.

◈ Removed manual drag and drop seed container on growbed slots. (replaced with the new system)

◈ Smoothed out plants/mushroom growth animation.

◈ Added ability to manually set amount of biowaste to Growbed intake.

◈ Improved visual look of biowaste insertion UI.

◈ Plants grow 50% slower.

◈ 100% increase of Biowaste growth boost in Growbed.