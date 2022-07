Share · View all patches · Build 9179590 · Last edited 24 July 2022 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy

[h1] optimization [/ h1]

Improved the blueprint logic of airbending Flying Sword to make it more accessible

Optimized the distance of the last section of the path of advance entry map, making it one space shorter and easier to land

[h1] fix the BUG [/ h1]

Fixed the elevator display BUG and the elevator will now display properly