Dice Tribes: Ambitions update for 24 July 2022

Weekly Update [9179435] [1.2.0-6a64a54d]

Share · View all patches · Build 9179435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week's update is a bit late, but here it is.

The update comes with 2 new ambitions. The main focus of this week's update is to give Stone its own ambition and also add another building that uses Stone.

This will be the last content patch for a while. Any bugs will still be fixed but the focus will now be on working towards 2.0.

New Features

  • New Ambition: Legacy.
  • New Secret Ambition.
  • New Utility Building: Water well.
  • New Mode: Random Mode / Quick start mode
  • New Biome: Jungle
  • Update tribes with new researches.

