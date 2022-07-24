YoloMouse 1.3.0

Now for a slightly bigger update.

A new feature has been added to the cursor picker menu (CTRL ALT C) that shows all discovered game/app cursors instead of just the cursor you were hovering over. This allows you to rebind all game cursors in one go. It also makes it easier to rebind cursors that only appear briefly such as the gauntlet cursor in Diablo 3.

This was also an opportunity to redesign the cursor picker after much feedback. The layout was updated to support above feature, some buttons were relocated to where they make more sense, default and hidden cursor binding has been made more visually clear.

The hidden cursor has also been given a much asked for "static" feature. This simply prevents it from moving, which applies to games like GW2, FF14, WOW.

And several fixes and tweaks :)

UPDATES

updated: redesigned cursor picker

new: made all discovered app cursors selectable in cursor picker, instead of just current visible one.

new: cursor picker option: "static" for hidden cursors. this prevents movement of the hidden cursor. intended for games like gw2, ffxiv, wow. not yet supported in dedicated fullscreen.

fix: default language always being english

fix: inverted cursor not showing in cursor picker

fix: elevated 32bit games like DAOC and sometimes LOL not working.

fix: reopening existing cursor picker focuses current cursor, instead of first chosen one.

fix: improve font scaling at higher DPI

fix: ym not starting from a remote desktop session

NEXT

new: anticheat bypass to hide the game cursor for AC protected games.

improve: current cursor picker ui: tooltips, preview buffs

new: cursor editor

LATER

customizable + scriptable 3d cursors

steam workshop and something equivalent for regular version

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com