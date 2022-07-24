The Adventure Starts Here!

After 1,087 hours of development we've arrived! Yes, Amaze Adventure is now released!!!

My brother and I have been toiling over this game for about 2 years. It's taken many hours to work on what seemed to be simple tasks. When those changes were finally done - wow! It feels good. Like really good. You get to lean back from the screen for a moment and soak in something that you think is beautiful. Enjoying that moment is one reason we love to develop games..

Of course, there are flaws. Oh so many things you want to do and clean up and polish to a brilliant shine. Hopefully those flaws are allowed with the understanding that we will continue to perfect this title. And hope it proves interesting enough that an expansion to the story is wanted. There is more here and we hope this is only the beginning.

Talk to us. Tell us how you feel about the game. What do you like? What don't you like? And maybe, what would you do different. We'd love to hear what you have to say. This is a new creation.

Thank you for reading and hope you enjoy our first ever full length game on Steam!

Kevin & Sean

Smith Brothers