Update with some corrections and additions

-Fixed an issue in which the tutorial scenario would start from the conductor's perspective when selecting the tutorial scenario from the Manual section after playing the conductor mode.

-Fixed a problem in which the train departure announcement would not sound at the starting station at low frame rates.

-Corrected an error in the driver's timetable for train 1204A.

-Fixed floating camera at Komano station.

Original text (Japanese)

一部修正のアップデート

・車掌モードの後、入門編から入門ダイヤを選択すると車掌視点で入門ダイヤが始まってしまう問題を修正しました。

・低フレームレート時に開始駅で発車放送が鳴らないことがある不具合を修正しました。

・1204Aの運転士用時刻表の誤りを修正しました。

・駒野駅のITV用カメラが浮いていたのを修正しました。