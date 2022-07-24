Hot Fix # 6 Version 0.4.5

This is mainly a quick weekend patch for people who have been stuck on a single day unable to progress. There are some other little fixes as well.

Fixed a bug where some people would get locked in the save screen due to a bug in sending mail.

Fixed an issue with the shady visitor not giving items after purchasing them.

Fixed an issue where the lobby setting could be changed by accident after clicking the host game button in multiplayer.

Franklyn and villagers will no longer offer recipes for certain items that can’t be crafted (Including golden statues, animal food, animal feeders, old sign and whistles)

Motorbikes now have a map marker.