Hot Fix # 6 Version 0.4.5

This is mainly a quick weekend patch for people who have been stuck on a single day unable to progress. There are some other little fixes as well.
- Fixed a bug where some people would get locked in the save screen due to a bug in sending mail.
- Fixed an issue with the shady visitor not giving items after purchasing them.
- Fixed an issue where the lobby setting could be changed by accident after clicking the host game button in multiplayer.
- Franklyn and villagers will no longer offer recipes for certain items that can’t be crafted (Including golden statues, animal food, animal feeders, old sign and whistles)
- Motorbikes now have a map marker.
Changed files in this update