Dinkum update for 24 July 2022

Hot Fix # 6 Version 0.4.5

Build 9179028

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is mainly a quick weekend patch for people who have been stuck on a single day unable to progress. There are some other little fixes as well.

  • Fixed a bug where some people would get locked in the save screen due to a bug in sending mail.
  • Fixed an issue with the shady visitor not giving items after purchasing them.
  • Fixed an issue where the lobby setting could be changed by accident after clicking the host game button in multiplayer.
  • Franklyn and villagers will no longer offer recipes for certain items that can’t be crafted (Including golden statues, animal food, animal feeders, old sign and whistles)
  • Motorbikes now have a map marker.

