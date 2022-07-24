Hotfixes Live v0.236, v0.237

Hi everyone,
I have just set the changes from the testing branch (join us) to the default branch. Here is what's new/changed.
V0.236
- Baby animals will no longer nurse their mother to death like vampires as a final farewell when sold to traders.
- Increased fire heating optimal radius from 5 -> 6 tiles. This is an increase of 75->108 tiles
- Fix for case where butcher blocks could stall out permanently
- Added Bark -> Wood Ash recipe for Charcoal kiln
- Mulch paths (bark) now have an environmental bonus
- Renamed Dirt Path, Gravel Path, and Mulch Path to better describe their function and why they don't touch walls.
- Fixed ice jugs breaking when emptied.
- Fixed Wells duplicating water jugs if on tilled soil
v0.237
- Planting menu will show red X on items that can not be planted due to current season
- Planting jobs will clean themselves up in the fall and winter when they cannot complete.
- Automatic cleanup of automated tasks improved
Thanks very much for your support! I am going to continue to fix bugs as fast as I can, sending them to the testing branch and then setting them live after a couple days of testing.
Andrew (Blorf)
Changed files in this update