Hotfixes Live v0.236, v0.237

Hi everyone,

I have just set the changes from the testing branch (join us) to the default branch. Here is what's new/changed.

V0.236

Baby animals will no longer nurse their mother to death like vampires as a final farewell when sold to traders.

Increased fire heating optimal radius from 5 -> 6 tiles. This is an increase of 75->108 tiles

Fix for case where butcher blocks could stall out permanently

Added Bark -> Wood Ash recipe for Charcoal kiln

Mulch paths (bark) now have an environmental bonus

Renamed Dirt Path, Gravel Path, and Mulch Path to better describe their function and why they don't touch walls.

Fixed ice jugs breaking when emptied.

Fixed Wells duplicating water jugs if on tilled soil

v0.237

Planting menu will show red X on items that can not be planted due to current season

Planting jobs will clean themselves up in the fall and winter when they cannot complete.

Automatic cleanup of automated tasks improved

Thanks very much for your support! I am going to continue to fix bugs as fast as I can, sending them to the testing branch and then setting them live after a couple days of testing.

Andrew (Blorf)