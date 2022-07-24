 Skip to content

Clanfolk update for 24 July 2022

Hotfixes Live v0.236, v0.237

Build 9178888

Hi everyone,

I have just set the changes from the testing branch (join us) to the default branch. Here is what's new/changed.

V0.236

  • Baby animals will no longer nurse their mother to death like vampires as a final farewell when sold to traders.
  • Increased fire heating optimal radius from 5 -> 6 tiles. This is an increase of 75->108 tiles
  • Fix for case where butcher blocks could stall out permanently
  • Added Bark -> Wood Ash recipe for Charcoal kiln
  • Mulch paths (bark) now have an environmental bonus
  • Renamed Dirt Path, Gravel Path, and Mulch Path to better describe their function and why they don't touch walls.
  • Fixed ice jugs breaking when emptied.
  • Fixed Wells duplicating water jugs if on tilled soil

v0.237

  • Planting menu will show red X on items that can not be planted due to current season
  • Planting jobs will clean themselves up in the fall and winter when they cannot complete.
  • Automatic cleanup of automated tasks improved

Thanks very much for your support! I am going to continue to fix bugs as fast as I can, sending them to the testing branch and then setting them live after a couple days of testing.

Andrew (Blorf)

