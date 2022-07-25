Matchmaking & Daily Dominion

Summary

Daily Dominion

Take one shot to win on a shared Kingdom vs the Hard AI

Compare your wins over the past 7 days

Matchmaking

Simplest implementation for this first iteration

Single pool: 2 player / Unranked / 30 minute timer (will be 'Realtime' next patch)

Kingdom setup uses both players' owned expansions

Bans from both players respected (will migrate this feature to all multiplayer shortly)

Other fixes and improvements

Developer Notes

The Daily Dominion is one unique game that all players around the world can try their hand at on the same day, and then compare their results. Jump right in from the Title Menu.

You're playing against the Hard AI, which is no easy feat to defeat! On top of that, you have one try, so make it count. We're inspired by our morning crossword puzzle addiction, so this is our take on a ritual daily puzzle.

We'll be tracking a bunch of stats for players who want to see how they rank among their friends and among the global community.

Leaderboard

When you win, you earn a crown, and these show up on your Daily Dominion page. This page is where you can track your stats. On the right is a leaderboard. This is where you see how well you're doing among your friends. It tracks how many wins each friend has over the past week. If you've got seven wins, that's a perfect score for the week! But if not, don't worry, the Daily Dominion refreshes each day at midnight Pacific time, so you can always try again tomorrow.

Histogram

On the left is a graph that shows how many wins all players across the world have been able to crank out in the past week. From this example, most players have achieved two wins this week. The line shows your individual progress in the context of the global community. In this case I have achieved two wins this week. A little room for improvement there!

More Stats

How many times you've attempted the Daily Dominion, win or lose, is tracked. How many times you've won in total is also tracked. We also show your average win rate in a week, so you can try to improve your rate over time. Your current streak of wins and your longest streak of wins are shown for those of you streak-happy folks.

Feedback

As a beta feature, we want to hear your thoughts as we evolve our designs. What do you think of the Daily Dominion? What would you change? Please drop feedback here on Steam, our Discord, or in our inbox info@TempleGatesGames.com.

Matchmaking

We are beginning our roll out of matchmaking. As we ramp up this feature, we'll be adding more and more bells and whistles, but we want to build on the basics and make them super solid before frilling it up.

Configuration

In this implementation we offer a single pool of players. Games are always two player games. Games are unranked. There is a thirty minute timer, so expect to play in real-time with focused attention on the match. The Kingdom is determined once players are matched for a game, and our algorithm uses a union of both player's owned expansions to determine the pool of cards to draw from.

Banned cards

Similarly the algorithm honors both player's banned cards when determining the kingdom cards, so you won't have to worry about playing with a card you just don't care for. Banning a card has a bit of a roundabout flow, please pardon our dust as we work to make this a smoother process in the future. To ban a card, open the Create Game UI and click the '...' button to open the Card Picker. Right click or long-press on a card to open the ban UI. You can then leave the Create Game menu to join a matchmade game. Banned cards remain banned across your games including matchmade ones until you unban them.

--Theresa Duringer