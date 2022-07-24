ZPlague was planned to play PVP. We have players complaining about the bot intelligence, which is actually pretty poor, but they was made to fulfill the lack of players of a early access game. Now I'm investing on marketing and I'm releasing the game, so this lack may vanish. Knowing that, here is the update changes:
//- Now you do not have the play solo mode;
//- Menu UI changed;
//- Improved ladder movement;
//- Fixed zombie can jump while falling if crouched;
//- Fixed wall close to button on deposit without collision;
//- Fixed deposit bar only moving for server;
//- Fixed creepy second skill not colliding with walls;
//- Decreased creepy movement speed in 20%;
ZPlague update for 24 July 2022
ZPlague V1.6.0.0
