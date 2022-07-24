 Skip to content

ZPlague update for 24 July 2022

ZPlague V1.6.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9178825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ZPlague was planned to play PVP. We have players complaining about the bot intelligence, which is actually pretty poor, but they was made to fulfill the lack of players of a early access game. Now I'm investing on marketing and I'm releasing the game, so this lack may vanish. Knowing that, here is the update changes:
//- Now you do not have the play solo mode;
//- Menu UI changed;
//- Improved ladder movement;
//- Fixed zombie can jump while falling if crouched;
//- Fixed wall close to button on deposit without collision;
//- Fixed deposit bar only moving for server;
//- Fixed creepy second skill not colliding with walls;
//- Decreased creepy movement speed in 20%;

