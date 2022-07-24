Addressing Impossible Achievements

It has come to my attention that a group of delinquents has recently started trying to 100% my game. This is obviously unacceptable, and since all of the achievements in my game are currently obtainable, I have decided to add a new achievement that you literally cannot obtain. This should hopefully stop anyone from trying to 100% the game. /s

In all seriousness, there was an achievement in the game that was basically impossible to get that I have removed, along with another achievement that is no longer necessary. I don't believe any players have legitimately obtained either of these achievements, so there shouldn't be any negative side effects. The positive side effect is that the game is now possible to 100%, for the few people who are crazy enough to try.

Other tiny changes were made to parts of the game I thought no one would ever see, since they might soon be seen. Good luck everyone!