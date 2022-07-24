Day 2 of Fixes!

Put in another batch of changes/fixes! Here's today's build notes:

Seated Mode Issue - There were some reporting that an experimental, unfinished feature for seated mode was being turned on for Quest headsets. I went through and made this no longer possible until the feature is done.

Reset Settings / Reset Ball Improved - The Reset Settings option has been made more comprehensive and will likely resolve quite a few issues if used. A 'Reset Ball' option has been added to the game menu to debug potential issues where the disappears (which has been rare so far).

Shooting Made Easier - The last patch addressed the issue with players sometimes shooting when they didn't want to in VR. So I tightened that up, and then I got feedback that it was now TOO hard to trigger a shot, so I found a middle ground hopefully with this patch.

More to come! In particular, I just barely got a Quest 2 to test / fix issues with, so I should get things in working order there shortly and make my game officially support that platform! Until then, Vive / Index / Rift are the main PCVR supported headsets as we expand testing / coverage. I am also looking to fix a bug in 2v2 where shots sometimes register as powerful passes, this fix should be coming soon. And last, I am looking into making asymmetric VR + PC multiplayer work with Steam Remote Play.