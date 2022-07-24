Update 1.0.5 is live with bugfixes and German localization beta. It has also been updated with the latest SimConnect SDK as of SU9:

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where the grammar of some French phrases was incorrect

Fixed and issue with missing French translations causing the application to crash in certain circumstances

Fixed an issue where on some Windows languages it was not honoring the preferred voice language

German Localization

German localization is now a beta feature. Changing to German in the settings tab will change the interface and all voice commands to German ones. The documentation now has a German version which is largely done with google translate so don't expect too much. If you have any suggestions to changes to the German translations please make a post about them. Big thanks to Miep3r for his help in translating and testing the German language features since I don't speak German.

What's Next?

A global hotkey to advance the checklist has been requested so this feature will be coming soon.

The aviation term dictionary is in the works but not yet ready for release.

Audio device options are also in the works but not ready yet.