Hello, Survivors!

It's been a long time since the last update, many demons have been killed, many villages destroyed...

But now, finally, it's time for the new update! Yes, it's late, but we're back on track, which means new updates will be coming more often.

In update 0.2 we prepared for you new content, balance changes and QoL features.

New Content:

-A boss demon that will take you all night (or maybe much longer...) to fight.

The boss is the biggest part of the update. Battle with it will require you to be able to control multiple squads at once, use active pause, and make you learn all of its attacks.

If you lose this battle, nothing happens to your save file and you can try again, this time better prepared.

-New detailed tutorial embedded in the journal

-A new demon - Esper

-A new settler - apprentice. Does not require tools for recruitment, but can do any job with less efficiency (such as being a farmer or lumberjack)

-A new settler - militiaman. Does not require a weapon for recruitment, but can fight with less efficiency

-Trees now have growth stages

-Added "Grow Trees" ability to the Lumberjack's Hut, allows you to grow new trees around the hut

-New music tracks

-Night music!

-A research to further increase the population limit

-A research that gives the ability to auto-repair buildings

-Bestiary of Demons

-Added a few cutscenes leading up to the boss fight

Changes:

-Numerous improvements to the UI

-Changed the time of construction and repair of all buildings

-Changed the cost of construction of almost all buildings

-Changed the balance of map encounters and added new ones

-Reduced the effectiveness of the "Search for Survivors"

-Increased hospital treatment time

-Increased the maximum level of research "Miners"

-Increased the speed of miners

-Tutorial is now mandatory for all players (old and new)

-Slightly changed the beginning of the game

-Various fixes and bug fixes

We hope you enjoy this update and that it solves many of the problems you've pointed out in our Discord channel and on the Steam forum.

As a reminder, you can see the roadmap for the game here: https://trello.com/b/SNC6nmNX/phoenix-hope-roadmap

If you find any bugs, please report them to our Discord.