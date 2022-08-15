We’re excited to be releasing a new, early access update for Gravi. This update covers a number of bug fixes including some pertaining to Steam achievements.

Movement and character control have been improved. Controls have been reworked to feel more responsive and satisfying.

In-game textures and lighting have been reworked. We’re currently working to make obstacles pop more visually. We’re setting up the game to use the Universal Rendering Pipeline, so expect more upgrades in future updates.

We will be continuing to support this game and will bring it out of Early access when it’s ready. Thanks to all our fans for patiently sticking with us throughout development. Please comment in the forums with any issues or requests.