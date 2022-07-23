 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Head 2 Head update for 23 July 2022

Head 2 Head 0.8.4 EA

Share · View all patches · Build 9178561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Survivial mode gets a rework. Some users found the damage scaling too steep and couldnt get anywhere in survival mode. XP was also scaling poorly.

In this update, CPU damage and exp have been retooled for a better experience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1617901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link