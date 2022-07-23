 Skip to content

Sheepy update for 23 July 2022

1 Year Anniversary Update

Build 9178489

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear everyone!

It's been an entire year since Sheepy's release! You are all a wonderful community and the positive feedback you given us was heart-warming (including those who provided constructive criticism!). Even speedrunners community joined in on the fun! Thank you all for support!

To celebrate 1 year anniversary, we've decided to polish the Sheepy a bit further. In this quality of life update we have:

  • Added Controller support
  • Added In-game key remapping
  • Reworked end game screen with a nice illustration (instead of solid black background)
  • Fixed few minor bugs regarding movement and input

Once more, you all have our deepest gratitude for playing Sheepy and enjoying the game! That is the most rewarding thing for game devs! Thank you!

-Mislav

