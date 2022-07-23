 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 23 July 2022

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4412a

23 July 2022

Changelog

  • Fixed bug that caused download/copy windows not to be added to the taskbar.

  • Fixed #Bug 735: can't close download window if disk is out of space.

  • Temporarily removed 115% Appearance scaling.

  • Manual.exe rework to improving accessibility.

  • Updated some texts of the Manual.

  • Added missing documentation for some methods and commands.

  • Added subwallet.wallet_username method that returns the name of the wallet that contains it.

  • Fix issue when spamming the game log when accessing certain Manual entries.

  • Code refactoring in preparation for the new tutorial that will be included in future updates.

