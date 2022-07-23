[Nightly] Update v0.8.4412a

Changelog
-
Fixed bug that caused download/copy windows not to be added to the taskbar.
-
Fixed #Bug 735: can't close download window if disk is out of space.
-
Temporarily removed 115% Appearance scaling.
-
Manual.exe rework to improving accessibility.
-
Updated some texts of the Manual.
-
Added missing documentation for some methods and commands.
-
Added subwallet.wallet_username method that returns the name of the wallet that contains it.
-
Fix issue when spamming the game log when accessing certain Manual entries.
-
Code refactoring in preparation for the new tutorial that will be included in future updates.
Changed depots in nightly branch