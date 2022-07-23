[Nightly] Update v0.8.4412a

Fixed bug that caused download/copy windows not to be added to the taskbar.

Fixed #Bug 735: can't close download window if disk is out of space.

Temporarily removed 115% Appearance scaling.

Manual.exe rework to improving accessibility.

Updated some texts of the Manual.

Added missing documentation for some methods and commands.

Added subwallet.wallet_username method that returns the name of the wallet that contains it.

Fix issue when spamming the game log when accessing certain Manual entries.