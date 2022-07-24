Large Scale Combat is here!

About the maps

With this update our goal is to close the loop and go beyond the physical skill of controlling your mech, and demand the player also use high levels of strategy in order to succeed. For this to happen we needed to give players room to strategize!

Our solution to this was to break out of arena sized maps and open our worlds for players take advantage of massive spaces. Fire fights can now happen at all ranges, paths can be flanked and attacks can be evaded, adding a deep layer of complexity to the games core loop.

We knew that one day larger battles would be part of Iron Rebellion and because of these new maps we have the space to expand into 6v6 or possibly 8v8

We still plan to develop maps like Junk Yard and Taurus Station as they bring unique and high energy combat to our game allowing for all types of players to enjoy epic mech combat.

Dialed-in movement System

Mech have now been upgraded to handle much more rugged terrain in response to the new level of fidelity we have added to our large scale maps.

This gives mechs the ability to traverse much more uneven ground and climb up slopes while staying gripped to the surface.

Jumping has also been overhauled pushing it more into the space of a maneuvering tool and less of a evasion tool. This means mechs jump a bit more sluggish and fall a lot faster in order to keep the majority of combat grounded. In the past players first response to every encounter was to simply jump and float around in air.

We are still working out some bugs for the new maps and would love your feedback in our discord if you find anything.

We hope you enjoy this update!