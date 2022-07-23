Patch 0.30b

Share · View all patches · Build 9178401 · Last edited 23 July 2022 – 22:13:09 UTC by Wendy

Repair Oil and tailor kit – are working

Spelling mistakes for example: Copper is misspelled as Cooper.

Corrections in translations.

Added bandages to the loot of the first tutorial merchant

Techno moose and deer will dance no more.

Spawn fixed – the forest should be full of animals all the time not only in certain points.

Nerved the leather helmet that was better than the iron one

The look of our heroes crest armor is not templar in the loading screen anymore, it is his crest.

Gold chalice has the right value

Loom icon in the inventory fixed

You can craft in Stonemason workshop and Tailor workshop

The craftsman level are working now – after leveling up nothing disappears from the crafting list

Wisdom points - give you more HP(5)Energy (5) and more lifting capacity (3)

Special colors and icons for effects like bleeding, illness.