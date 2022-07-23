v0.4.4 - Mountain Biome

A new biome, updates to the Quartermastery skill, new music, and healthy spoonful of tweaks and fixes.

Save files from v0.4.3 are not compatible.

Mountain Biome

The mountain Biome can be found by entering any mountain tile and contains new art, creatures, and special interactions. Here you'll find long-winding cliffs, sparse vegetation, and rocky terrain.

Beware getting lost or surrounded as movement is not easy and there is increasing danger as you climb the heights.



Mountain biomes have a variety of creatures, including two new creatures "Sprite" & "Goat".

New harvestable map features: snake rocks, hawk nests, and hot springs.

New harvestable plants: Strawberry, and Elweiss.

Added monster trait "Herd Mentality". Attacking creatures with this trait causes nearby creatures of the same type to target you.

Added monster trait "Peaceful". Creatures with this trait will not attack unless provoked.

New creature respawning behavior. Creatures in the mountain biome will slowly respawn over time. Some creatures will spawn as a pack, sticking to one region of the map. Other creatures hunt and forage all across the map, not restrained to one area.

The Mountain biome is the first biome to incorporate a height map into the geography, meaning plants and animals will spawn differently based on the height.

Quartermastery

Quartermastery skill has received 7 new abilities.



Added new abilities "Inventory Management", "Art of Repair", "Heedful Salvage", "Knowledge of Quality", "Bread Packing", and "Potion Stacking".

Alchemy Rebalance

Since the Mountain biome introduced a number of new ingredients, it was time to balance ingredients and recipes.

We've developed a rule-based system where each ingredient has specific effects, and all potions that incorporate an ingredient must use these effects, unless counteracted by another ingredient.

For example, the Nerine flower is energizing, and therefore any potion which uses it must include an energy element.

To go along with the rebalance, all potion items have received new icons:



_This approach should help make the world feel more real, make learning ingredients and recipes easier, help us easily integrate and balance new ingredients as they are added, and form a basis for lore surrounding the history and development of potion-making.

Once the system was planned out, a bunch of new obvious potions appeared, simply by following the rules! In the following update we'll start adding these potions._

Music

Added new track "Stay Alert" which can be heard on the deeper floors of large castles.

Added new track "The Zenith" for Moreld's Boss Fight.

Extended existing castle track "Sorrow", adding new sections and more than doubling the length.

Monster Variation

All monsters now spawn with slight variation of stats.

The possible amount of variation changes with each type. For example, Gremlins have 15% variation while most monsters have the default of 5%. Variation affects nearly all stats including damage, on-hit effects, resistances, health, movement speed, attack speed, etc.

Monster variation was added to make enemies more unpredictable. Now, hitting a certain speed doesn't necessarily mean you are faster than all creatures of a type. Similarly, it's less clear when an enemy will die the next hit, making memorization of monster health amounts a less effective strategy.

Other Changes

Added new Survival ability "Make Campfire".

The amount of ammo equipped is now shown on the item icon.

The map area surrounding buildings is now auto-explored when entering a town, city, hamlet, or druid village for the first time.

When inspecting a monster, duplicate status effects are grouped like "3x Crippled, Bleed".

Rebalanced ability costs and level requirements in Travel, Athletics, and Medicine skills.

Sorted travel abilities into groups for clarity, adding a heading "Travel Safety" for safety-related abilities.

Buffed Knockback enchantment.

Increased weight of bread to 0.5.

Disallow use of campfires, cooking station, crafting table, or enchanting table while enemies are in sight.

New item icons: Raw Potato, Cooked Potato, Onion, Strawberry, Elweiss, Black Gem, Honey, Rotten Food, Feverfew Ale, Raw Eggs, Boiled Eggs, and Flour.

Reduced the price of "Scroll of Discovery: Travel" from 700 to 400. Increased the price of "Scroll of Discovery: Nature Magic" from 700 to 800.

Decreased the maximum height taken up by the equipment section of the inventory pane, giving more space to display inventory items on large screens.

Escaping with escape button or by stairs is now disallowed while over-encumbered.

Mobility is now disabled (ie. jump abilities) when encumbered or over-encumbered.

Rebalanced items required for enchantments to mirror changes to alchemy recipes.

Add sound effects for: crafting medicine, crafting general items (torch, arrows, etc), when a blessing is received.

Switch "Stand Ground" from an activated ability to stance, allowing you to exit early.

Added tutorial pop-up explaining creature inspection.

Tweaked logic which decides when an entity receives a turn to better account for speed buffs. It's possible this will have changes since creatures will be checked if they need a turn more often.

Ammo Recovery stat is now shown in character stat sheet.

Bug Fixes