Small update

Hi all
We have made the following changes:
- Fixed spelling issue on the Menu
- Cannonball puzzle indicator lines changed from black to white to make them easier to see
- Removed a picture puzzle that was buggy, removed as served little purpose.
- Adjusted a few objects that appeared to clip through floor
- Adjusted 'Message in a Bottle' objects as with complaint of being unable to pick up
Please head over to our discord or email us with bug issues and we will get them rectified as soon as possible.
Changed files in this update