Small update

Hi all

We have made the following changes:

Fixed spelling issue on the Menu

Cannonball puzzle indicator lines changed from black to white to make them easier to see

Removed a picture puzzle that was buggy, removed as served little purpose.

Adjusted a few objects that appeared to clip through floor

Adjusted 'Message in a Bottle' objects as with complaint of being unable to pick up

Please head over to our discord or email us with bug issues and we will get them rectified as soon as possible.