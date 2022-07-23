 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Ghost Ship update for 23 July 2022

Small update

Share · View all patches · Build 9178305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all

We have made the following changes:

  • Fixed spelling issue on the Menu
  • Cannonball puzzle indicator lines changed from black to white to make them easier to see
  • Removed a picture puzzle that was buggy, removed as served little purpose.
  • Adjusted a few objects that appeared to clip through floor
  • Adjusted 'Message in a Bottle' objects as with complaint of being unable to pick up

Please head over to our discord or email us with bug issues and we will get them rectified as soon as possible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1896421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link