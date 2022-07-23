Share · View all patches · Build 9178221 · Last edited 23 July 2022 – 20:13:05 UTC by Wendy

v.1.9.3 (July 23, 2022)

Added: Exporting the Scene as a .gltf, .glb, or .dae will now retain the scene hierachy (including animations) unless you choose the "Use single mesh" option. The "Use single mesh" option will combine the exerything into one mesh and export exactly like the previous versions of Crocotile.

Added: Pinnable buttons for Face/Edge/Vertex disabling actions. Edit > Buttons > Edit mode > Disable Face Selection.

Added: Action to select faces if any verts of the tile are selected. If all faces are selected it will select any faces that touch. Edit mode > Right-click > Vertices > Select Faces connected to Vertices. Also keybindings can be set in Edit > Buttons > Edit mode > Select Faces connected to Vertices.

Added: Shortcut keys for New Scene, Export Objects, Import Model (ctrl+n, ctrl+shift+e, ctrl+i).

Added: Lights and Camera data are now included in the "Export Scene Data" files.

Improved: Import models file window can now select .c3dp files. Before you could only load them by clicking the Load Prefab button in Scene panel.

Fixed: The viewport would look slightly stretched when Windows used a different scaling factor for the display.

Fixed: Gltf,glb,dae exports should now store the double-sided mode and wrapping mode settings for textures as well as any material settings.

Fixed: Exporting objects would fail if the scene was previously exported in the same session.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

