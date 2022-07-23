7/23/2022 - Cloud-based image generation

I am excited to bring to you the first update that has an option for cloud-based image generation, which should free up some VRAM for your GPU and make the game run smoother.

To enable it, go to Options and select “Wombo” as the image generation mode. Please note this is simply a reverse-engineered version of what your browser would do in app.wombo.art, because Wombo does not have any official public API. Therefore, this feature is subject to break at any time if Wombo decides to patch something.

Misc: Hopefully fixed bug where downloading a new model would fail to save it correctly