Share · View all patches · Build 9178182 · Last edited 23 July 2022 – 19:59:31 UTC by Wendy

-Changed directional card ability text to indicate directions by arrows rather than compass abbreviations

-Fixed visual bug where previewing Fodderling Bow would show the potential Fodderling's missing healthbar portion as purple instead of black

-Card attributes now have a less obtrusive outline when hovered over