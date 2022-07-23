v1.2.01 Release Notes

Hello everyone,
Version 1.2.01 is now available! This hotfix fixes a few issues reported in the newly released campaign, Depths of Umbra-K54.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue with boss doors not visually closing upon entering their room
- The “All Umbra Logs” achievement should now trigger correctly
- Fixed an issue with the status screen incorrectly showing the reactor heat rating
- Correctly ordered the logs so that they appear in chronological order (sorted by the time the logs themselves were written)
- Fixed an audio issue on Mac builds
Thanks for your time!
Best,
The Leafy Games Team
Changed depots in mono branch