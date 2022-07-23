v1.2.01 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9178135 · Last edited 23 July 2022 – 19:39:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

Version 1.2.01 is now available! This hotfix fixes a few issues reported in the newly released campaign, Depths of Umbra-K54.

Fixes

Fixed an issue with boss doors not visually closing upon entering their room

The “All Umbra Logs” achievement should now trigger correctly

Fixed an issue with the status screen incorrectly showing the reactor heat rating

Correctly ordered the logs so that they appear in chronological order (sorted by the time the logs themselves were written)

Fixed an audio issue on Mac builds

Thanks for your time!

Best,

The Leafy Games Team