PULSAR: Lost Colony update for 23 July 2022

v1.2.01 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9178135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

Version 1.2.01 is now available! This hotfix fixes a few issues reported in the newly released campaign, Depths of Umbra-K54.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with boss doors not visually closing upon entering their room
  • The “All Umbra Logs” achievement should now trigger correctly
  • Fixed an issue with the status screen incorrectly showing the reactor heat rating
  • Correctly ordered the logs so that they appear in chronological order (sorted by the time the logs themselves were written)
  • Fixed an audio issue on Mac builds

Thanks for your time!

Best,
The Leafy Games Team

Changed depots in mono branch

View more data in app history for build 9178135
PULSAR: Lost Colony Windows Depot 252871
PULSAR: Lost Colony Mac OS X Depot 252872
PULSAR: Lost Colony Linux Depot 252873
