Update 20 Arrives! Treasures of the Artisan’s Keep

Hi Everyone,

We are ready with a new update. One of the highlights of this update is the Treasure Vault at the Artisan’s Keep which gives our hero certain rewards based on his reputation at the Keep. Another addition is a new weapon type: throwable explosive potions. See below the details:

Version 0.77.02

ADDITIONS:

Treasure Vault at the Artisan’s Keep added. Hero can earn rewards based on his reputation here. There are ten tiers of rewards. Some of them are randomized, some of them are handpicked.

Some new rare valuables added for the Artisan rewards. Jade Abacus, Silver Bear Figurine, Royal Chalice, Hand Held Mirror with Topaz Ornaments.

3 throwable explosive potions added: Flask of Lavafall, Flask of Toxic Rain, Bottled Avalanche

Avalanche Talent Stone added. When used, it explodes and freezes a 3x3 area.

Shady Character added as a travelling merchant. He sells explosive potions, lockpicks, invisibility and teleportation potions. He can be pickpocketted and haggled.

Shady Character can come up at the taverns too.



CHANGES: