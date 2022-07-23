Beta 0.2.5 is now Live!

Beta 0.2.5 is here!
Unsurprisingly Magical units got a bit of a nerf to bring them back into line. We'll be keeping an eye on the Mana Guardian and other strong units to see if they are overperforming even with the nerfs. Here's the full list of changes:
New Artifact
Swarm Tactics
Level 5 Artifact
When a Rattican attacks, it gains the attack of all other friendly Ratticans for that attack only
Unit Changes
Mana Guardian
Was: Gain +2/+2 permanently whenever you buy a Magical Unit
Now: Gain +1/+1 permanently whenever you buy a Magical Unit
Deepleech
Level 3 -> 4
Was: At the start of a fight, gain the highest attack and health from any linked units
Now: At the start of a fight, gain half of the highest attack and health from any linked units
Serpentina
Was: Give Linked Units +5 Attack for every 3 Rituals cast
Now: Give Linked Units +5 Attack for every 5 Rituals cast
Anemanot
1/1 -> 1/2
Was: Whenever I start a fight on a slot I have not been on before, I gain +1/+1 permanently
Now: Whenever I start a fight on a slot I have not been on before, I gain +1 attack permanently
Shade
No longer Magical
Artifact Changes
Forgotten Mercenaries
Cut for now
Arcane Offering
Was: Level 1
Now: Level 2
Thats it! We hope you're enjoying the beta so far, and as always if you want to let us know why Ratticans are the best clan in the game and deserve even more OP treasures, jump into our discord at https://discord.gg/DGgrd7byM9 or send us a tweet @JWaffleGames
