Beta 0.2.5 is now Live!

Beta 0.2.5 is here!

Unsurprisingly Magical units got a bit of a nerf to bring them back into line. We'll be keeping an eye on the Mana Guardian and other strong units to see if they are overperforming even with the nerfs. Here's the full list of changes:

New Artifact

Swarm Tactics

Level 5 Artifact

When a Rattican attacks, it gains the attack of all other friendly Ratticans for that attack only

Unit Changes

Mana Guardian

Was: Gain +2/+2 permanently whenever you buy a Magical Unit

Now: Gain +1/+1 permanently whenever you buy a Magical Unit

Deepleech

Level 3 -> 4

Was: At the start of a fight, gain the highest attack and health from any linked units

Now: At the start of a fight, gain half of the highest attack and health from any linked units

Serpentina

Was: Give Linked Units +5 Attack for every 3 Rituals cast

Now: Give Linked Units +5 Attack for every 5 Rituals cast

Anemanot

1/1 -> 1/2

Was: Whenever I start a fight on a slot I have not been on before, I gain +1/+1 permanently

Now: Whenever I start a fight on a slot I have not been on before, I gain +1 attack permanently

Shade

No longer Magical

Artifact Changes

Forgotten Mercenaries

Cut for now

Arcane Offering

Was: Level 1

Now: Level 2

Thats it! We hope you're enjoying the beta so far, and as always if you want to let us know why Ratticans are the best clan in the game and deserve even more OP treasures, jump into our discord at https://discord.gg/DGgrd7byM9 or send us a tweet @JWaffleGames