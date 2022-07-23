It's been a while, hasn't it? I'm currently working on a major content update for Crupt, and I'm pretty dang happy with how it's turning out. That being said, it'll probably still be a bit before it's all done and playtested. I've been messing around with the game a ton in the meantime, fixing and changing stuff. I was going to wait and bundle the major content update with a lot of these changes, but it's better to get them out now rather than wait who knows how long.

Balance Changes:

Enemies killed while Vulnerable now drop an additional point (Added a couple lines to the Tutorial to reflect this)

Doubled the length of the Player's flashing (invulnerability time after being hit/healing/resisting damage)

Collision with enemies is now disabled while flashing (but not while dashing to prevent willingly phasing through large crowds, should mitigate situations where the Player gets "pinned" between/under enemies)

Increased all Armor durability and max durability by +50%

Reduced the kill requirement for Waves 3 and 4 by 5

Increased the point value of Thrues

Increased the point value of parts of the 3rd Boss

Increased the point value of Squzes

Increased the point value of Pluys

Decreased the damage reduction ratio of Pluys

Decreased the damage reduction ratio of the 4th boss

Balance changes to post-game content

Saving Changes:

*Changed how the game saves under the hood

As a consequence, saves made prior to this update will have the items your slots are set to, Minions, placed Teleporters and trees/crops be reset (all your items, progress, and stats are safe though, don't worry)

Added a "save format" value that will help in converting saves if necessary in future updates (sorry about the current losses, shouldn't happen again though)

*Changed how "ruined" trees are handled (they are no longer saved and are added on game load if needed; fixes some bugs, and essentially forces there to be "ruined" trees if at the appropriate Wave)

Point Blops:

Added unique Point Blops for 4 and 5 Points

Increased the despawn time of Point Blops to 120 seconds from 30 seconds

*Removed the (largely irrelevant) mechanic of limiting the amount of points that can be spawned in a Wave

Bugfixes:

Creatures are now only considered not grounded if their y velocity is greater than 0.1, rather than its absolute value being greater than 0.1 (should fix some bugs with things "floating" on ground)

Fixed points not being picked up for the first few frames after they were spawned (might not be 100% fixed)

Fixed Minions not being damaged by orphaned enemy bullets

Fixed/improved how the 3rd boss's [spoiler]Shoot Eye[/spoiler] works

Fixed enemies occasionally spawning out of bounds on Wave 18

Fixed Thrues not flashing properly when being hit

Fixed an enemy in the Bestiary spawning partially off screen

Fixed "Buy Maximum" not properly subtracting points (caused by last update's changes to it)

Fixed the labels for the "Buy 1 Can Waste Durability" and Buy Maximum Can Waste Durability" being cut off

Fixed some grammatical mistakes in Dimp and Firsin's dialogue

Fixed some Linirt dialogue going outside the dialogue box

Fixed being able to see out of bounds in the tutorial

Fixed the outline for slots not properly updating in some circumstances when switching items in Select Mode

Fixed item slots switching to their "Empty" item even if the item that was broken in the slot was not equipped

Spuk Changes:

Renamed Spunks to "Spuks" (I admit defeat)

Reduced the attack damage of Spuks to 2 from 3

Rupt Changes:

Increased the minimum time before Rupts attack

Increased the time before Rupts recharge their attack by 50%

Tintificator Changes:

Renamed the "Library" to the "Tintificator"

Changed the colors of the Tintificator's UI a bit

Misc. Changes:

Doubled the size of the cursor (should mitigate losing it while playing)

Added some shading to Spurange's sprite (updated the "Fear the Spurange" Steam achievement image to reflect this)

Quick Switch no longer "switches" to slots that are already on the Quick Switch item (prevents the "last item" being overridden by the Quick Switch item, I'll probably be thinking of ways to improve Quick Switching in the future)

Changed how the "Burning" status effect works (timings are slightly different)

Made a lot of creature attributes more modular (functionality should be the same hopefully, but a lot of code was rewritten)

Creatures no longer trigger OnHeal effects when healing 0 health

Increased the interaction range for a couple things

Slightly adjusted the positioning of the text of Achievement descriptions on the Progress screen