Update 1.1.4 + Map & Mission Editor Contest!

Hi everyone,

Recently a serie of small updates have been released, so first of all here's all the main changelogs:

New features:

•New terrain rendering system; Terrains can now be infinite, even in map editor. This new system should also improve performance.

•Added british Willys jeep.

•New Australian voice acting.

•Added various props for standard users.

•Added various soviet props (Stalingrad DLC testers).

•Added Stalingrad map DRAFT (Stalingrad DLC testers).

•Added Stalingrad Volga crossing mission DRAFT (Stalingrad DLC testers).

•Added russian steamboat (transport boat - Stalingrad DLC testers).

•New sound effects.

Fixes:

•Some fixes in uniforms.

•Fixes in inventory translations.

•Improved sounds in some weapons.

•Fixes in plane AIs.

•Improvements in terrain snow.

•Various other fixes from 📢feedback Discord channel.

So as you can see, Stalingrad map and it's first mission are now being tested. However the map is not complete yet as some more buildings and props are still to be added, and some areas of the map are still unfinished, but we are pretty sure by the end of August everything will finally be 100% playable.

In early August we will give away various Stalingrad DLC codes to get the new DLC contents for free to users in our Discord, so make sure to join our Discord server.

Not only that, but right now we are now holding a Map & Mission Editor contest on the Discord, where anyone can participate to submit it's own map & missions. The best map will probably be added to the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Also there are interesting prizes for the winner(s).

All the info can be found here.

Also in general if you have feedbacks and suggestions the Dicord server is still the best place were to discuss them toghether.

Thank you everyone,

Marco