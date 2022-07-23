 Skip to content

Inside the Backrooms update for 23 July 2022

Version 0.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9177754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES:

  • [VR] hands position in menu and lobby were desynchronized
  • [VR] teleport fix when using an elevator or stairs
  • Hound somethings stop moving after reaching some point
  • Ghost player wasn't able to open the doors at the final zone.
  • Ghost player wasn't able to pass through black doors.
  • Matchmaking join to games and duplicated servers errors fixed

NEW CONTENT:

  • MOTH JELLY:
    It can be consumed to get an energy boost for 2 minutes, there are only a few of these items in all the levels.

  • Random Skins:
    Now every time you play, you appear with a random skin.

IMPROVES:

  • Maximum Players increased to 4.
  • Controls rebinding now avaiable.
  • Added language selection system. For the moment only spanish has been added.
  • Now join error window also appears when trying to join on a private lobby.
  • Now you can start turning the safebox cylinder to left or right first.

