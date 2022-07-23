Controller binding fixes and visual updates

-Reverb G2 and HP motion controller update-

The reverb G2 bindings have been updated, tested, and verified good on a few machines, please reach out to us on discord or steam if you have ant persisting issues.

-Walk/run speed has been reduced a bit-

Let us know what you think about the new movement speed. Additionally, a bug that was allowing double run speed on certain controllers has been patched.

-Visual improvements, color grading, and de-saturation-

You may notice the worlds colors are a bit deeper, darker, and less saturated. We're still experimenting with this so the feedback is very welcome here, let us know how we did on the color tones. All landscapes as well as most foliage have been modified in this iteration (hence the 3GB update) and a global post-process effect is now being used for the players camera which adds another bit of color grading to the scene.

-Visual improvements, Material Roughness-

Many world materials have been updated with less 'roughness' which can improve the realism and make some surfaces more reflective.

There are a lot more updates and improvements coming soon but since this change is somewhat hefty and modified so many files, we wanted to push this as sort of it's own update.

As always, we would love to hear your feedback and suggestions!