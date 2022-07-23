 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 23 July 2022

Update, Version 20220723

Patchnotes via Steam Community


English
##########Content##############
New prefix: Urban-Explorer (+speed if in urban areas.)
New prefix: Spelunker's (+speed if in caves.)
They are generic prefixes that can appear on clothes, shoes, and other non-weapon equipment.
It's almost impossible for both of them to appear on the same item. However, we live in a supernatural world. The crazy thing happens. :)
Added more weights for the "fraudster's" prefix to appear on the business briefcases.
#########System###############
It's now possible to have conditional effects on items.
简体中文
##########Content##############
新词缀：都市探险家（在城市区域有额外的速度奖励）
新词缀：洞穴探险家（在洞穴中有额外的速度奖励）
它们均为通用词缀可能出现在各类衣服，鞋子，以及其它非武器的装备上。
尽管它们几乎不可能出现在同一件物品上。但是，因为我们生活在一个超自然世界中。疯狂的事情有时还是会发生。:)
增加了公文包上出现"诈骗犯"的词缀的权重。
#########System###############
物品上的效果现在可以附带条件。

