Update, Version 20220723



English

##########Content##############

New prefix: Urban-Explorer (+speed if in urban areas.)

New prefix: Spelunker's (+speed if in caves.)

They are generic prefixes that can appear on clothes, shoes, and other non-weapon equipment.

It's almost impossible for both of them to appear on the same item. However, we live in a supernatural world. The crazy thing happens. :)

Added more weights for the "fraudster's" prefix to appear on the business briefcases.

#########System###############

It's now possible to have conditional effects on items.

简体中文

##########Content##############

新词缀：都市探险家（在城市区域有额外的速度奖励）

新词缀：洞穴探险家（在洞穴中有额外的速度奖励）

它们均为通用词缀可能出现在各类衣服，鞋子，以及其它非武器的装备上。

尽管它们几乎不可能出现在同一件物品上。但是，因为我们生活在一个超自然世界中。疯狂的事情有时还是会发生。:)

增加了公文包上出现"诈骗犯"的词缀的权重。

#########System###############

物品上的效果现在可以附带条件。