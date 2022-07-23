English
##########Content##############
New prefix: Urban-Explorer (+speed if in urban areas.)
New prefix: Spelunker's (+speed if in caves.)
They are generic prefixes that can appear on clothes, shoes, and other non-weapon equipment.
It's almost impossible for both of them to appear on the same item. However, we live in a supernatural world. The crazy thing happens. :)
Added more weights for the "fraudster's" prefix to appear on the business briefcases.
#########System###############
It's now possible to have conditional effects on items.
简体中文
##########Content##############
新词缀：都市探险家（在城市区域有额外的速度奖励）
新词缀：洞穴探险家（在洞穴中有额外的速度奖励）
它们均为通用词缀可能出现在各类衣服，鞋子，以及其它非武器的装备上。
尽管它们几乎不可能出现在同一件物品上。但是，因为我们生活在一个超自然世界中。疯狂的事情有时还是会发生。:)
增加了公文包上出现"诈骗犯"的词缀的权重。
#########System###############
物品上的效果现在可以附带条件。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 23 July 2022
Update, Version 20220723
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update