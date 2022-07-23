 Skip to content

DownTheDead update for 23 July 2022

Update v0.18.0 (New)

Last edited by Wendy

v0.18.0

● Fixed Weapon raycasting weapon shooting should be significantly improved

● Added new weapon effects

● Removed Blur Filter and add Fog tell us if game performance dropped so we can adjust it

● Adjusted weapon attack wait and improved it

● Better lights and better graphic and filters

● Fixed Syringe Achievement on all levels

● Fixed Fuse light at level 1

● Added more Zombie to level 1 at the operation room area

● Adjusted operation room BOSS

● New Menu Scene

● Fixed more other stuff

