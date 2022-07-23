Update v0.18.0 (New)

v0.18.0
● Fixed Weapon raycasting weapon shooting should be significantly improved
● Added new weapon effects
● Removed Blur Filter and add Fog tell us if game performance dropped so we can adjust it
● Adjusted weapon attack wait and improved it
● Better lights and better graphic and filters
● Fixed Syringe Achievement on all levels
● Fixed Fuse light at level 1
● Added more Zombie to level 1 at the operation room area
● Adjusted operation room BOSS
● New Menu Scene
● Fixed more other stuff
Changed files in this update