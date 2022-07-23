Share · View all patches · Build 9177305 · Last edited 23 July 2022 – 13:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.3.8 fixes some bugs and makes some quality of life improvements to the game.

Tweaked and streamlined most of the long dialogue scenes. This is the main thing about this update, and it should make the game significantly less frustrating in general.

Shortened some of the time delays in the dialogue in the long scenes.

Moved one of the hard mode saves to the start of the origami gallery. This will stop you from having to replay long dialogue if you die.

Changed a reference to Firestarter (2022) to a reference to The 4400 (2004) because it doesn't suck as much. (Although the remake still sucks)

Added more banter between Annie and Brendan toward the middle of the game.

Added one extra "hard mode paper" that completes the vague story they show. This one is provided automatically upon entering the final chase scene in hard mode.

Finalized a separate side-story with a few new mechanics, an achievement, and a new drawing, unlocked after the game is completed on hard mode after doing certain things.

Also fixed a few bugs, including one where you couldn't get out of Jane's death picture, and another regarding arrows staying on screen when they shouldn't.

Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!