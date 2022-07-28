 Skip to content

Call to Arms - Gates of Hell: Ostfront update for 28 July 2022

Update 26: V 1.023

(It still says version 1.021 in-game, it will be changed soon).

Change Log

  • Added skirmish for Talvisota DLC owners: Seelow

  • Added skirmish for Talvisota DLC owners: Smolensk

  • Added skirmish for Talvisota DLC owners: Petrozavodsk

  • Added skirmish for Talvisota DLC owners: Berlin

  • Added post-win/lose stage in conquest so the battles do not end instantly.

  • Added panzerfaust 30 for upcoming late war finland

  • Added mission narration for the finnish officer in Talvisota DLC missions

  • Added more briefing videos to Talvisota DLC missions

  • Added Christoffer Weiss to the finnish unit voices

  • Added HEAT shells to new blast system

  • Added more early war breeds for mission purposes

  • Added 1-min timer to light tanks and armoured cars on early war.

  • Added ba10 to finland in early war.

  • Added missing clay outlate var ground texture bump

  • Added reload_if_low ammo to idle state

  • Added prediction of target position based on movement when trying to throw AT grenades to moving vehicles

  • Added upscaled textures for Shellholes

  • Added size 7 explosion FX

  • Added turn_over prop to cars/trucks which flips the vehicle upright if crew can get to driver boarding position (not always possible depending on how the vehicle flipped)

  • Updated Talvisota singleplayer mission units, weapons and uniforms for greater historical accuracy

  • Updated Kharkov German Skirmision mission units for the correct time period.

  • Updated some vehicle localizations for historical accuracy and consistency

  • Updated finnish unit portraits

  • Updated finnish squad icons added/updated

  • Updated skirmish logics

  • Updated some tank textures to be more homologous in colour

  • Updated size 5 explosions

  • Updated fire rate of quad flak38

  • Updated WP projectile terrain and object triggers

  • Updated when aiming in direct control at heavy tanks with extra armor plates / spare tracks, to show if the shot will penetrate (red or green color) based on the combined thickness of both the extra armor plate and the hull/turret armor.

  • Updated russian localization
    *updated code for mines, grenades and colliders for future weapons

  • Updated Finnish Tanker model weights

  • Fixed several issues of the The Bridge Too Far mission

  • Fixed several bugs with the finnish skirmish mission

  • Fixed several skirmish scripts

  • Fixed cutscenes on Stalin's Big Guns mission to make them coop-friendly

  • Fixed Summa: madsens not supplied by ammo crates

  • Fixed Summa: machineguns in the bunker falling to the ground after being recrewed

  • Fixed Raate road: Bergmanns not supplied by ammo crates

  • Fixed Summa, SP Raate Road, SC Honkaniemi: anachronistic headgear

  • Fixed Ino station: fixed issues with the sea not being considered as water

  • Fixed Raate Road: fixed firepits being indestructible

  • Fixed Bagration: fixed missing bumpmap causing visual bugs on ground

  • Fixed MP Rikila, DCG Puhoksen and Puhoksen winter: made bridges wider to accommodate large vehicles

  • Fixed many issues with the skirmishes

  • Fixed MP Tikhvin: added cover on central flag for balance

  • Fixed DCG Karvola & karvola winter: removed rocks from spawn area where units would get stuck

  • Fixed SP Raate Road: fixed two motorcycles being superimposed

  • Fixed MP Mikli: fixed props wrecks being able to be repaired

  • Fixed SP Tornio: fixed infantry being able to go through the walls of red houses

  • Fixed Landswerk Anti II DP unit timer to be Tier 2 instead of Tier 1

  • Fixed motorcycles hitting friendly mines and flipping

  • Fixed apcr velocity for 76mm m1933

  • Fixed MG and rifle range curve to scale properly with AP ammunition

  • Fixed SmK and SmK(H) AP ammunition belts for german MGs + proper penetration for all MGs using it

  • Fixed MG13 to only be able to use MG13 magazines

  • Fixed MG15 to only be able to use doubledrum magazines

  • Fixed camp_fire_pot from moving when shot by small arms

  • Fixed spelling on Monastery from Monastary in some of the localizations

  • Fixed su122 playing the body break animation when only the mantlet was broken

  • Fixed localization issues

  • Fixed line breaks in summa story text

  • Fixed line breaks in moscow french story text

  • Fixed ATO-42 Flamethrower weapon speed to correctly align aim point with flame particles trajectory

  • Fixed AP mines to be collectable after being de-mined with mine detector

  • Fixed Lysovo bridges

  • Fixed Karvola spawn

  • Fixed Hanhijarvi pathing

  • Fixed tracks in t35 vehicle view

  • Fixed Natramala & Natramala winter: pushed back camera borders and moved spawns to prevents units from spawning behind a cliff

  • Fixed 120mm pm38 winter texture

  • Fixed hakola battlezones flags

  • Fixed MP Kainuo: fixed missing water

  • Fixed MP Rikila: made bridges broaded to allow tanks and trucks to pass

  • Fixed humans being able to walk through windows of finnish_rural_house2

  • Fixed Ger GD. Panzergren squad mid war doesn't have the tied cooldown and limit with the single buy sniper

  • Fixed for mission desk text color

  • Increased chances for soviet, early war, mountain squad of spawning with AT grenade by 50%

  • Increased increased heavy engineer price to 10dp for finland mid war

  • Increased slightly the walking speed of Russian shields

  • Decreased the direct control accuracy buff for vehicles (from 50% to 25%)

  • Decreased the third person control accuracy buff for humans (from 100% to 50%)

  • Decreased 85mm Zis-53 gun range from 210 to 200 to be on par with the long 75mm gun which was often considered its rival

  • Decreased max range of 152mm br2 from 610 to 550m

  • Decreased accuracy of artillery by 25% to prevent overaccurate sniping on first shots.

  • Removed spreadpower accuracy setting from mortars

  • Removed pistols from multiplayer soldiers that have MG as primary weapon to avoid soldiers switching to that weapon and not reloading main MG when resupplied

  • Removed unused code in metal hit pen fx

