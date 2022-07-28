Update 26: V 1.023

(It still says version 1.021 in-game, it will be changed soon).

Added skirmish for Talvisota DLC owners: Seelow

Added skirmish for Talvisota DLC owners: Smolensk

Added skirmish for Talvisota DLC owners: Petrozavodsk

Added skirmish for Talvisota DLC owners: Berlin

Added post-win/lose stage in conquest so the battles do not end instantly.

Added panzerfaust 30 for upcoming late war finland

Added mission narration for the finnish officer in Talvisota DLC missions

Added more briefing videos to Talvisota DLC missions

Added Christoffer Weiss to the finnish unit voices

Added HEAT shells to new blast system

Added more early war breeds for mission purposes

Added 1-min timer to light tanks and armoured cars on early war.

Added ba10 to finland in early war.

Added missing clay outlate var ground texture bump

Added reload_if_low ammo to idle state

Added prediction of target position based on movement when trying to throw AT grenades to moving vehicles

Added upscaled textures for Shellholes

Added size 7 explosion FX

Added turn_over prop to cars/trucks which flips the vehicle upright if crew can get to driver boarding position (not always possible depending on how the vehicle flipped)

Updated Talvisota singleplayer mission units, weapons and uniforms for greater historical accuracy

Updated Kharkov German Skirmision mission units for the correct time period.

Updated some vehicle localizations for historical accuracy and consistency

Updated finnish unit portraits

Updated finnish squad icons added/updated

Updated skirmish logics

Updated some tank textures to be more homologous in colour

Updated size 5 explosions

Updated fire rate of quad flak38

Updated WP projectile terrain and object triggers

Updated when aiming in direct control at heavy tanks with extra armor plates / spare tracks, to show if the shot will penetrate (red or green color) based on the combined thickness of both the extra armor plate and the hull/turret armor.

Updated russian localization

*updated code for mines, grenades and colliders for future weapons

Updated Finnish Tanker model weights

Fixed several issues of the The Bridge Too Far mission

Fixed several bugs with the finnish skirmish mission

Fixed several skirmish scripts

Fixed cutscenes on Stalin's Big Guns mission to make them coop-friendly

Fixed Summa: madsens not supplied by ammo crates

Fixed Summa: machineguns in the bunker falling to the ground after being recrewed

Fixed Raate road: Bergmanns not supplied by ammo crates

Fixed Summa, SP Raate Road, SC Honkaniemi: anachronistic headgear

Fixed Ino station: fixed issues with the sea not being considered as water

Fixed Raate Road: fixed firepits being indestructible

Fixed Bagration: fixed missing bumpmap causing visual bugs on ground

Fixed MP Rikila, DCG Puhoksen and Puhoksen winter: made bridges wider to accommodate large vehicles

Fixed many issues with the skirmishes

Fixed MP Tikhvin: added cover on central flag for balance

Fixed DCG Karvola & karvola winter: removed rocks from spawn area where units would get stuck

Fixed SP Raate Road: fixed two motorcycles being superimposed

Fixed MP Mikli: fixed props wrecks being able to be repaired

Fixed SP Tornio: fixed infantry being able to go through the walls of red houses

Fixed Landswerk Anti II DP unit timer to be Tier 2 instead of Tier 1

Fixed motorcycles hitting friendly mines and flipping

Fixed apcr velocity for 76mm m1933

Fixed MG and rifle range curve to scale properly with AP ammunition

Fixed SmK and SmK(H) AP ammunition belts for german MGs + proper penetration for all MGs using it

Fixed MG13 to only be able to use MG13 magazines

Fixed MG15 to only be able to use doubledrum magazines

Fixed camp_fire_pot from moving when shot by small arms

Fixed spelling on Monastery from Monastary in some of the localizations

Fixed su122 playing the body break animation when only the mantlet was broken

Fixed localization issues

Fixed line breaks in summa story text

Fixed line breaks in moscow french story text

Fixed ATO-42 Flamethrower weapon speed to correctly align aim point with flame particles trajectory

Fixed AP mines to be collectable after being de-mined with mine detector

Fixed Lysovo bridges

Fixed Karvola spawn

Fixed Hanhijarvi pathing

Fixed tracks in t35 vehicle view

Fixed Natramala & Natramala winter: pushed back camera borders and moved spawns to prevents units from spawning behind a cliff

Fixed 120mm pm38 winter texture

Fixed hakola battlezones flags

Fixed MP Kainuo: fixed missing water

Fixed MP Rikila: made bridges broaded to allow tanks and trucks to pass

Fixed humans being able to walk through windows of finnish_rural_house2

Fixed Ger GD. Panzergren squad mid war doesn't have the tied cooldown and limit with the single buy sniper

Fixed for mission desk text color

Increased chances for soviet, early war, mountain squad of spawning with AT grenade by 50%

Increased increased heavy engineer price to 10dp for finland mid war

Increased slightly the walking speed of Russian shields

Decreased the direct control accuracy buff for vehicles (from 50% to 25%)

Decreased the third person control accuracy buff for humans (from 100% to 50%)

Decreased 85mm Zis-53 gun range from 210 to 200 to be on par with the long 75mm gun which was often considered its rival

Decreased max range of 152mm br2 from 610 to 550m

Decreased accuracy of artillery by 25% to prevent overaccurate sniping on first shots.

Removed spreadpower accuracy setting from mortars

Removed pistols from multiplayer soldiers that have MG as primary weapon to avoid soldiers switching to that weapon and not reloading main MG when resupplied