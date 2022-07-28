Update 26: V 1.023
(It still says version 1.021 in-game, it will be changed soon).
Change Log
-
Added skirmish for Talvisota DLC owners: Seelow
-
Added skirmish for Talvisota DLC owners: Smolensk
-
Added skirmish for Talvisota DLC owners: Petrozavodsk
-
Added skirmish for Talvisota DLC owners: Berlin
-
Added post-win/lose stage in conquest so the battles do not end instantly.
-
Added panzerfaust 30 for upcoming late war finland
-
Added mission narration for the finnish officer in Talvisota DLC missions
-
Added more briefing videos to Talvisota DLC missions
-
Added Christoffer Weiss to the finnish unit voices
-
Added HEAT shells to new blast system
-
Added more early war breeds for mission purposes
-
Added 1-min timer to light tanks and armoured cars on early war.
-
Added ba10 to finland in early war.
-
Added missing clay outlate var ground texture bump
-
Added reload_if_low ammo to idle state
-
Added prediction of target position based on movement when trying to throw AT grenades to moving vehicles
-
Added upscaled textures for Shellholes
-
Added size 7 explosion FX
-
Added turn_over prop to cars/trucks which flips the vehicle upright if crew can get to driver boarding position (not always possible depending on how the vehicle flipped)
-
Updated Talvisota singleplayer mission units, weapons and uniforms for greater historical accuracy
-
Updated Kharkov German Skirmision mission units for the correct time period.
-
Updated some vehicle localizations for historical accuracy and consistency
-
Updated finnish unit portraits
-
Updated finnish squad icons added/updated
-
Updated skirmish logics
-
Updated some tank textures to be more homologous in colour
-
Updated size 5 explosions
-
Updated fire rate of quad flak38
-
Updated WP projectile terrain and object triggers
-
Updated when aiming in direct control at heavy tanks with extra armor plates / spare tracks, to show if the shot will penetrate (red or green color) based on the combined thickness of both the extra armor plate and the hull/turret armor.
-
Updated russian localization
*updated code for mines, grenades and colliders for future weapons
-
Updated Finnish Tanker model weights
-
Fixed several issues of the The Bridge Too Far mission
-
Fixed several bugs with the finnish skirmish mission
-
Fixed several skirmish scripts
-
Fixed cutscenes on Stalin's Big Guns mission to make them coop-friendly
-
Fixed Summa: madsens not supplied by ammo crates
-
Fixed Summa: machineguns in the bunker falling to the ground after being recrewed
-
Fixed Raate road: Bergmanns not supplied by ammo crates
-
Fixed Summa, SP Raate Road, SC Honkaniemi: anachronistic headgear
-
Fixed Ino station: fixed issues with the sea not being considered as water
-
Fixed Raate Road: fixed firepits being indestructible
-
Fixed Bagration: fixed missing bumpmap causing visual bugs on ground
-
Fixed MP Rikila, DCG Puhoksen and Puhoksen winter: made bridges wider to accommodate large vehicles
-
Fixed many issues with the skirmishes
-
Fixed MP Tikhvin: added cover on central flag for balance
-
Fixed DCG Karvola & karvola winter: removed rocks from spawn area where units would get stuck
-
Fixed SP Raate Road: fixed two motorcycles being superimposed
-
Fixed MP Mikli: fixed props wrecks being able to be repaired
-
Fixed SP Tornio: fixed infantry being able to go through the walls of red houses
-
Fixed Landswerk Anti II DP unit timer to be Tier 2 instead of Tier 1
-
Fixed motorcycles hitting friendly mines and flipping
-
Fixed apcr velocity for 76mm m1933
-
Fixed MG and rifle range curve to scale properly with AP ammunition
-
Fixed SmK and SmK(H) AP ammunition belts for german MGs + proper penetration for all MGs using it
-
Fixed MG13 to only be able to use MG13 magazines
-
Fixed MG15 to only be able to use doubledrum magazines
-
Fixed camp_fire_pot from moving when shot by small arms
-
Fixed spelling on Monastery from Monastary in some of the localizations
-
Fixed su122 playing the body break animation when only the mantlet was broken
-
Fixed localization issues
-
Fixed line breaks in summa story text
-
Fixed line breaks in moscow french story text
-
Fixed ATO-42 Flamethrower weapon speed to correctly align aim point with flame particles trajectory
-
Fixed AP mines to be collectable after being de-mined with mine detector
-
Fixed Lysovo bridges
-
Fixed Karvola spawn
-
Fixed Hanhijarvi pathing
-
Fixed tracks in t35 vehicle view
-
Fixed Natramala & Natramala winter: pushed back camera borders and moved spawns to prevents units from spawning behind a cliff
-
Fixed 120mm pm38 winter texture
-
Fixed hakola battlezones flags
-
Fixed MP Kainuo: fixed missing water
-
Fixed MP Rikila: made bridges broaded to allow tanks and trucks to pass
-
Fixed humans being able to walk through windows of finnish_rural_house2
-
Fixed Ger GD. Panzergren squad mid war doesn't have the tied cooldown and limit with the single buy sniper
-
Fixed for mission desk text color
-
Increased chances for soviet, early war, mountain squad of spawning with AT grenade by 50%
-
Increased increased heavy engineer price to 10dp for finland mid war
-
Increased slightly the walking speed of Russian shields
-
Decreased the direct control accuracy buff for vehicles (from 50% to 25%)
-
Decreased the third person control accuracy buff for humans (from 100% to 50%)
-
Decreased 85mm Zis-53 gun range from 210 to 200 to be on par with the long 75mm gun which was often considered its rival
-
Decreased max range of 152mm br2 from 610 to 550m
-
Decreased accuracy of artillery by 25% to prevent overaccurate sniping on first shots.
-
Removed spreadpower accuracy setting from mortars
-
Removed pistols from multiplayer soldiers that have MG as primary weapon to avoid soldiers switching to that weapon and not reloading main MG when resupplied
-
Removed unused code in metal hit pen fx
Changed files in this update