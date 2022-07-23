Patch notes for Version 1.35

This patch provides performance and memory management improvements.
Optimizations in the area of models and textures will improve stability and support on systems with 8GB Ram.
The performance is improved in the area of the CPU by a more optimized pathfinding (for the nerds among us: we have extended the pathfinding from the traditional A* to the JPS+ pathfinding) and a revised Dynamic Occlusion. In rendering, new LOD models of the units and the use of shared materials provide further improvements. We plan to continue the work in the area of optimization with the next updates.
Your team from Empires and Tribes
Optimization:
- Added LOD models of all units
- Shared Materials for all residents added
- Dynamic Occlusion System optimized
- Pathfinding of the inhabitants optimized
- Added new optimized models of lamps
- Optimized models of market stalls added
- Memory footprint reduced by optimized textures
- Memory footprint optimized on systems with 8GB RAM by using smaller textures
- Optimized display of the map and minimap, which has a positive effect on the performance during the movement of the player especially on large maps
Fixed:
- Fixed bug that could lead to a crash after loading if there was a thief in the city
- Fixed a bug that could lead to a crash when the market cart manager was overloaded
- Added message that indicates when a farm cannot be reached when the city gates are closed
