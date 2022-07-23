Patch notes for Version 1.35

This patch provides performance and memory management improvements.

Optimizations in the area of models and textures will improve stability and support on systems with 8GB Ram.

The performance is improved in the area of the CPU by a more optimized pathfinding (for the nerds among us: we have extended the pathfinding from the traditional A* to the JPS+ pathfinding) and a revised Dynamic Occlusion. In rendering, new LOD models of the units and the use of shared materials provide further improvements. We plan to continue the work in the area of optimization with the next updates.

Your team from Empires and Tribes

Optimization:

Added LOD models of all units

Shared Materials for all residents added

Dynamic Occlusion System optimized

Pathfinding of the inhabitants optimized

Added new optimized models of lamps

Optimized models of market stalls added

Memory footprint reduced by optimized textures

Memory footprint optimized on systems with 8GB RAM by using smaller textures

Optimized display of the map and minimap, which has a positive effect on the performance during the movement of the player especially on large maps

Fixed: