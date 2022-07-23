Update 2 New! more vertical levels, and general improvments!

Hello!! in this update i have added some little general improvments. For example now the axe can destroy bullets, or the magic wand now attacts in a different way,

And then i have added some "more vertically" levels! That could appear while you play, those levels are more vertically oriented, and have bigger platforms, and also you could spawn in different places, and also enemy will spawn randomly!





And now there is also the pause button! wah! i don't know why i didn't added this before, just press p to pause the game

Enjoy! What do you want to see next? Let me know!