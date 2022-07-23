Decked Out Achievements

What's up, guys, it's been a minute...

Since our last update was sort of a dumpster fire due to a bunch of different factors, we decided to chill with the content updates and just admire our achievements. It turns out we ain't got none.... and neither does the game ːws_damanː So here's what we've been up to:

ːws_peaceː Implemented Steam's stats and achievements.

ːws_peaceː As a starting point, we added 25 basic achievements and are working on adding the more crazy ones suggested on our Discord server. We're aiming for at least 50+ achievements when all is said and done.

ːws_peaceː Added full controller support, a separate key map for vehicle controls, and an improved mouse and joystick sensitivity logic. If anything behaves funky after updating, just restore the default setting and then tweak the sensitivity and keymaps to your liking.

ːws_peaceː Rolled out a Steam Deck optimized version of the game. Unfortunately, the TVs still won't work due to the limitations of the browser plugin being used. Everything else should be on point though,

ːws_peaceː @StonyMike & @Cobretti137 once again did their magic and rebalanced the influencer stats and hybrid combo hints for a smoother progression.

ːws_peaceː Added @StonyMike's Ultimate Weed Shop Guide tile to the Main Menu's community page.

ːws_peaceː Fixed a whole lot of bugs but forgot to take notes so if whatever issue you're having is still not fixed, let us know in the comments., Also, don't forget to click the bell and the subscribe button. Every little bit helps the algorithm ːws_damanː