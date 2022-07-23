Update notes for v1.10.0

Hello everyone,

today marks the release of our first feature update! Although there's only one minor addition for now, it's still worth mentioning.

Improvements

Load & Save screens now display Chapter & file timestamp.

I'm currently planning on also re-balancing some battle system related things with future updates. This might also include some skill additions or adjustements to make some of the party members a bit more flexible and fun to play.

There are also some fixes in this update. The biggest one is probably the fix for the random game freezes some players have experienced. This seems to be a common problem for RPG Maker games as it's a bug in MV's own code itself. Please let me know if you still have issues with random freezes after this update!

Bugfixes