Numina update for 23 July 2022

Update notes for v1.10.0

Update notes for v1.10.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

today marks the release of our first feature update! Although there's only one minor addition for now, it's still worth mentioning.

Improvements

  • Load & Save screens now display Chapter & file timestamp.

I'm currently planning on also re-balancing some battle system related things with future updates. This might also include some skill additions or adjustements to make some of the party members a bit more flexible and fun to play.

There are also some fixes in this update. The biggest one is probably the fix for the random game freezes some players have experienced. This seems to be a common problem for RPG Maker games as it's a bug in MV's own code itself. Please let me know if you still have issues with random freezes after this update!

Bugfixes

  • Fix random game freezes
  • Chapter 1, Temple of the Clouds: Fix sequence break bug, where you can skip a good portion of the later events at the temple.
  • Replaced corrupted music file

Changed files in this update

