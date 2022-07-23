Like Dreamer Ver. 1.01 update

Like Dreamer has been updated to Ver. 1.01.

Fixed several bugs, including a fatal one.

Fixed a bug that caused the game screen to become inoperable when selecting key configurations from the pause menu, preventing the user from returning to the game screen

Fixed an issue that caused the bomb barrier to behave erratically when using the Yuri B bomb on certain bosses.

Apologies that replays saved with 1.00 may not be able to correctly reproduce replays regarding the relevant equipment and the relevant bosses.