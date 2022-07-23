Early Access Version 0.1h : July 23th, 2022

Please make sure to update your game on Steam!

Build ID: 9176802

Combat

Add a UI display for player's characters showing status effect similar to the enemy. For now, only poison display will be visible on characters but next week I'll add the different buff as well. In a future patch, a tooltip will display a description of the effect on both characters and enemies (for now, it's just an image).

Changes enemy targeting system. The enemy now randomly chooses a target on each turn unless a character forced aggro (for now, only Pandy and Pejius can do that with Shield's Up and Hatred capacities).

Add screenshakes for most of the attacks from character to add some juice!

Misc

Changes Purge capacity description (Pejius character). No change for the effect.

As for the enemies in the previous patch, optimization of playable characters code. Will greatly decreased time of development for future characters.

Some text corrections, especially in emblem descriptions

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with character's stats (ATK / DEF / SPD). Pandy's nerf for example was not active. Pejius's defense was way too high (10 instead of 5) but his attack was lower than intended. For both, it's a big nerf.

Fixed Bravery Seal emblem not properly giving bonus to Krouet damage.

Fixed an issue where Krouet could still benefit from bonus stat from previous run.

Fixed an issue where poison could damage player multiple times in the same turn.

Fixed an issue with damage calculation for Sudden Touch and Wild Touch capacities (Krouet).

Fixed sound settings not properly saved between scenes.

Tentative fix for sound setting not properly loading after application restart.

Update regarding NEW CONTENT

Yes! New content is coming! As I said previously, there is a big content update on the way. If everything keeps moving smoothly, the Scarlet Forest which is a brand-new area of the game accessible after beating the first boss should be ready around august 22nd. This new area is not just an environment, and it comes with 4 new enemies, new discoveries and of course, a new boss! Visually speaking, this area is so much different than the first. It's a big step up art wise (so much that I seriously consider doing a big update on first area art in the following months), and I'm confident you will love it!

Beside this big update, I'm working hard to bring a new playable character before the Scarlet Forest Update. As you might guess, adding new enemy or character take a lot of time, mostly because animation is done frame by frame and also because I'm still solo on this. In any case, I'll continue to provide as much info regarding development as I can.