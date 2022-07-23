Island Idle RPG - July Update 2.1.7

Update 2.1.7

[NEW] Enemies now drops some items and Bosses drops chest

[NEW] Monster now drop items

[NEW] Chance of finding Chest while fishing and chest after defeat bosses

[ENH] Now there is a load screen

[FIX] Fixed weapon attack extra points after load a saved game

[ENH] Now you can see the recipe and cost of weapon or construction on Inventory

[FIX] Fixed wrong resolution when playing for the first time

Previous Recent Updates

Update 1.9.0

[NEW] Now you can use the foxies to farm automatically, just remember you need to have seeds on your inventory

[NEW] Tree Spell now available in Market to make the tree's wood infinity

[NEW] Added auto-save when player quit the game

[ENH] Balancing of foods restore points