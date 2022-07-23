 Skip to content

Island Idle RPG update for 23 July 2022

Island Idle RPG - July Update 2.1.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 2.1.7
[NEW] Enemies now drops some items and Bosses drops chest
[NEW] Monster now drop items
[NEW] Chance of finding Chest while fishing and chest after defeat bosses
[ENH] Now there is a load screen
[FIX] Fixed weapon attack extra points after load a saved game
[ENH] Now you can see the recipe and cost of weapon or construction on Inventory
[FIX] Fixed wrong resolution when playing for the first time

Previous Recent Updates

Update 1.9.0
[NEW] Now you can use the foxies to farm automatically, just remember you need to have seeds on your inventory
[NEW] Tree Spell now available in Market to make the tree's wood infinity
[NEW] Added auto-save when player quit the game
[ENH] Balancing of foods restore points

